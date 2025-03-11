Located on Oakfield Terrace off Grove Lane, within the Headingley Conservation Area, the property is rich in period features, including original marble fireplaces, decorative ceiling mouldings, and a grand balustrade staircase.

As you enter through the grand entrance hallway, you are greeted with an elegant atmosphere that sets the tone for the entire home. The hallway leads to a stunning drawing room featuring a Victorian fireplace, as well as a spacious living room with its own original marble fireplace.

The former kitchen has been transformed into a study, which includes stairs leading to the lower ground floor. Here, you will find the newly updated kitchen and dining room, along with a utility room and a WC.

The first and second floors boast five generous double bedrooms. The master bedroom on the first floor is conveniently located next to a luxurious bathroom, with additional shower rooms available on each floor.

Outside, the property features a south-facing garden that underwent extensive upgrades in 2023. It includes an extended patio with raised beds and a newly designed stepped porcelain terrace.

The home is currently on the market with estate agent Donnelly and Co. for £800,000.