Take a tour inside this outstanding Victorian Leeds home with luxurious features and renovated garden

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Mar 2025, 16:30 BST

This exceptional five-bedroom Victorian home in the heart of Headingley, Leeds, is now available on the market.

Located on Oakfield Terrace off Grove Lane, within the Headingley Conservation Area, the property is rich in period features, including original marble fireplaces, decorative ceiling mouldings, and a grand balustrade staircase.

As you enter through the grand entrance hallway, you are greeted with an elegant atmosphere that sets the tone for the entire home. The hallway leads to a stunning drawing room featuring a Victorian fireplace, as well as a spacious living room with its own original marble fireplace.

The former kitchen has been transformed into a study, which includes stairs leading to the lower ground floor. Here, you will find the newly updated kitchen and dining room, along with a utility room and a WC.

The first and second floors boast five generous double bedrooms. The master bedroom on the first floor is conveniently located next to a luxurious bathroom, with additional shower rooms available on each floor.

Outside, the property features a south-facing garden that underwent extensive upgrades in 2023. It includes an extended patio with raised beds and a newly designed stepped porcelain terrace.

The home is currently on the market with estate agent Donnelly and Co. for £800,000.

1. Grove Lane, Oakfield Terrace, Headingley

Donnelly and Co

2. Grove Lane, Oakfield Terrace, Headingley

Donnelly and Co

3. Grove Lane, Oakfield Terrace, Headingley

Donnelly and Co

4. Grove Lane, Oakfield Terrace, Headingley

Donnelly and Co

5. Grove Lane, Oakfield Terrace, Headingley

Donnelly and Co

6. Grove Lane, Oakfield Terrace, Headingley

Donnelly and Co

