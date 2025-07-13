Located on Ling Lane in Scarcroft and listed with Fine & Country, this residence spans an impressive 14,359 square feet and exudes opulence in every room, with elegant reception areas, mezzanine bedrooms, a leisure room with stunning views, and expansive private gardens.
As you enter the property through elegant gates, you are greeted by a beautifully paved driveway that wraps around the front and side of the house. The grounds are secured with top-of-the-line security systems and HD cameras for added peace of mind.
Inside, you will find an entertainer's dream. The grand hallway features marble flooring and a central sound system, leading to three distinct reception rooms, a spacious dining room, and a generous playroom. The stylish conservatory faces south, allowing it to be filled with natural sunlight, while the dining room stands out with a sleek black granite bar and custom marble crockery cabinets.
A remarkable leisure wing includes its own kitchenette, a TV lounge, a games room, and a gym area, all enhanced by a glazed atrium. Enjoy a swim in the indoor pool, installed by Lennox Leisure, which features full-height sliding doors connecting the pool to the rear patio and garden.
On the first floor, you will find five elegant double bedrooms, four of which have en-suite bathrooms. The master bedroom boasts a glass atrium and a dark-stained oak staircase leading to a mezzanine floor currently used as a design studio. Its en-suite bathroom features a Jacuzzi bathtub and a spacious steam shower, while a large dressing room provides ample storage.
Additionally, there is a dedicated housekeeper/au pair wing that includes a self-contained one-bedroom flat with an en-suite bathroom.
Take a look inside:
