For Sale in Leeds: £4 million Scarcroft mansion with leisure wing, indoor pool, and large south-facing garden

Published 13th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST

This breathtaking, south-facing family home, featuring an indoor swimming pool, is for sale in one of Leeds' most prestigious villages for almost £4 million.

Located on Ling Lane in Scarcroft and listed with Fine & Country, this residence spans an impressive 14,359 square feet and exudes opulence in every room, with elegant reception areas, mezzanine bedrooms, a leisure room with stunning views, and expansive private gardens.

As you enter the property through elegant gates, you are greeted by a beautifully paved driveway that wraps around the front and side of the house. The grounds are secured with top-of-the-line security systems and HD cameras for added peace of mind.

Inside, you will find an entertainer's dream. The grand hallway features marble flooring and a central sound system, leading to three distinct reception rooms, a spacious dining room, and a generous playroom. The stylish conservatory faces south, allowing it to be filled with natural sunlight, while the dining room stands out with a sleek black granite bar and custom marble crockery cabinets.

A remarkable leisure wing includes its own kitchenette, a TV lounge, a games room, and a gym area, all enhanced by a glazed atrium. Enjoy a swim in the indoor pool, installed by Lennox Leisure, which features full-height sliding doors connecting the pool to the rear patio and garden.

On the first floor, you will find five elegant double bedrooms, four of which have en-suite bathrooms. The master bedroom boasts a glass atrium and a dark-stained oak staircase leading to a mezzanine floor currently used as a design studio. Its en-suite bathroom features a Jacuzzi bathtub and a spacious steam shower, while a large dressing room provides ample storage.

Additionally, there is a dedicated housekeeper/au pair wing that includes a self-contained one-bedroom flat with an en-suite bathroom.

Take a look inside:

Front exterior

Ling Lane, Scarcroft, LS14 3HY

Front exterior

Entrance hall

2. Ling Lane, Scarcroft, LS14 3HY

Entrance hall

Dining kitchen

3. Ling Lane, Scarcroft, LS14 3HY

Dining kitchen

Dining kitchen

4. Ling Lane, Scarcroft, LS14 3HY

Dining kitchen

Reception room

5. Ling Lane, Scarcroft, LS14 3HY

Reception room

Sun room

6. Ling Lane, Scarcroft, LS14 3HY

Sun room

