Located in Brewery Wharf's Balmoral Place, this luxurious three-bedroom duplex spans approximately 1,800 square feet of indoor space, complemented by around 1,000 square feet of outdoor space.

The current owners have added several enhancements, including the terrace, and are listing the penthouse for the first time with estate agent Zenko City Living at a price of £1,095,000.

Inside, the ground floor includes a spacious hallway that leads to an open-plan kitchen and living room, two bedrooms, and a bathroom equipped with both a bathtub and shower.

The master bedroom is situated on the upper floor and features its own en suite bathroom, a walk-in wardrobe, and direct access to the stunning terrace.

The outdoor area is beautifully landscaped and can be accessed from all three bedrooms and the living room.