Housing developer Forshaw Group has revealed plans for New Foundry Square, a landmark residential project set to transform a disused brownfield site off Kirkstall Road into a thriving urban neighbourhood.

If approved, the development will deliver 503 contemporary apartments, complemented by a range of high-quality amenities including a gym, swimming pool, and a newly created public square.

Blending modern architecture with historic character, New Foundry Square draws inspiration from the nearby Leeds–Liverpool Canal and the area’s industrial heritage.

The scheme features a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes, spread across five- to 12-storey buildings, and is designed to support intergenerational living within a welcoming community.

Residents will also benefit from a sauna, cinema lounge, 24-hour concierge service, independent retail outlets, co-working spaces, over 500 cycle parking spaces, and new active travel routes.

Lyndon Forshaw, CEO of Forshaw Group, said New Foundry Square represents a “bold new chapter” for Kirkstall Road.

He said: “It is a key opportunity to transform a disused site into a thriving new neighbourhood for all generations.

“We’re committed to creating a place that reflects the rich history of Leeds while setting a new standard for modern city living.

“We’re excited to hear what local people think so we can shape the future of this space together.”

You can have your say on the project by visiting newfoundrysquare.consultationonline.co.uk, emailing [email protected], or calling 0800 066 8941. The consultation is open until midnight on Thursday, August 7, 2025.