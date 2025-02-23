Located in a sought-after location on Town Street in Rawdon, the home boasts five bedrooms and stunning open-plan living accommodations. It is on the market for £700,000 with Manning Stainton.
The ground floor features an incredibly large lounge to the front and an equally sizeable kitchen and diner to the rear with a central island, breakfast bar, log burner and additional living space.
Off the kitchen is a guest WC and access to a basement which is currently used as a double bedroom with walk-in storage.
On the first floor are two double bedrooms. The master bedroom has an en suite shower room while the remaining rooms are served by a contemporary house bathroom.
Two additional double bedrooms can be found on the second floor. They benefit from a Jack and Jill shower room and eaves storage.
Outside, the property sits on a fantastic corner plot with a lawned garden and patio seating areas both to the front and the rear. There is also a double garage with power and light.
