The ground floor features an incredibly large lounge to the front and an equally sizeable kitchen and diner to the rear with a central island, breakfast bar, log burner and additional living space.

Off the kitchen is a guest WC and access to a basement which is currently used as a double bedroom with walk-in storage.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms. The master bedroom has an en suite shower room while the remaining rooms are served by a contemporary house bathroom.

Two additional double bedrooms can be found on the second floor. They benefit from a Jack and Jill shower room and eaves storage.