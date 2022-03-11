Take a look inside this stunning farmhouse on the market in Potterton, near Barwick In Elmet, Leeds. All photos provided by Dacre, Son & Hartley.

Outstanding modern farmhouse with nine acres of gardens and paddocks on the market for £1.85m in Leeds hamlet

This outstanding farmhouse in a sought-after Leeds hamlet offers plenty of potential.

By Rebecca Marano
Friday, 11th March 2022, 4:30 pm

Brickpond Farm is a stunning, new-build country home which sits in nine acres of gardens and paddocks.

It is located in rural Potterton Lane, just north of the historic village of Barwick In Elmet, and is accessed by remote controlled entrance gates and a sweeping private driveway.

The tastefully designed family home's focal point is its stunning, open-plan kitchen diner, designed by York-based Chapel Kitches, while it also has a large, impressive sitting room, useful utility space, home office and ground floor bedroom.

Upstairs are three double bedrooms, each with en-suite.

Planning permission has already been granted to create an additional dwelling in the detached barn, which would add around 1800 sq ft of living space.

There is also planning consent for further ground floor extension to enlarge the home or create a self-contained suite.

It is on the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley for a guide price of £1,850,000.

1. Private driveway

Enter from Potterton Lane via remote controlled entrance gates and a sweeping private driveway.

2. Stone built

The farmhouse has been built with stone under a slate tiled roof.

3. Granite work surfaces

It has granite work surfaces, a double Belfast sink, and hand crafted pippy oak cabinets with integrated appliances.

4. Family kitchen

The focal point of the property is the stunning family dining kitchen.

