Outstanding modern farmhouse with nine acres of gardens and paddocks on the market for £1.85m in Leeds hamlet

Brickpond Farm is a stunning, new-build country home which sits in nine acres of gardens and paddocks.

It is located in rural Potterton Lane, just north of the historic village of Barwick In Elmet, and is accessed by remote controlled entrance gates and a sweeping private driveway.

The tastefully designed family home's focal point is its stunning, open-plan kitchen diner, designed by York-based Chapel Kitches, while it also has a large, impressive sitting room, useful utility space, home office and ground floor bedroom.

Upstairs are three double bedrooms, each with en-suite.

Planning permission has already been granted to create an additional dwelling in the detached barn, which would add around 1800 sq ft of living space.

There is also planning consent for further ground floor extension to enlarge the home or create a self-contained suite.

It is on the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley for a guide price of £1,850,000.

