The terraced home exudes opulence outside and inside and has been fully renovated and upgraded by its current owners in the past year. Entering through the front door takes you into a beautiful living room with a bespoke marble fireplace and a newly installed wood burner.

The dining room opens up into a high-specification galley kitchen with underfloor heating, sleek quartz worktops and high-end integrated appliances.

A converted cellar provides a flexible space for use as storage or as a second reception room.

An original staircase leads to the first floor where two stunning bedrooms with built-in storage can be found. The guest bedroom boasts a brand-new en suite with mock Victorian sanity ware. On this floor is also the house bathroom with a bathtub.

On the top floor is the master bedroom, a tranquil space with fitted wardrobes and roof light windows.

Outside is a stunning and fully private south-facing garden with porcelain flagstones, wood panelling and evening lighting. To the front are two private parking spaces as well as a storage area.

