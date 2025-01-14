Located just off Broadway in Horsforth, the outstanding family residence offers privacy with lots of space for a large family to thrive. It is on the market with Manning Stainton for £425,000.

Step into the extended porch with a composite entrance door leading into an open-plan sitting room with ceiling inset spotlighting and cast iron stove.

At the rear of the property, you'll find the dining kitchen and family room, a beautifully designed area featuring contemporary base and wall units, Quartz work surfaces, a central island, integrated appliances and bi-folding doors which open up to the rear garden. Additionally, there is a convenient utility room and a guest WC on this floor.

On the first floor is the extended master bedroom, a large double with high ceilings and two Velux skylights, access to the loft space, Juliet balcony and luxurious en suite with rainfall shower and skylight. There are three additional bedrooms along with a house bathroom with a bathtub completing the interior accommodation.

Outside, the property enjoys a lovely corner plot with a wraparound garden comprising lawns, raised beds, an Indian stone patio, a garden pond and two parking spaces.

