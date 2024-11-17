Estate agent Emsley has listed this fantastic detached Garforth residence in a semi-rural location for £725,000.

Exuding elegance, the home boasts an array of unique features. The heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen with wooden countertops and lots of natural light.

It extends into the dining and living area, with wooden floors, a fireplace, and bi-folding doors that lead out to the garden. Bedroom four can also be found here.

The home features a charming galleried hallway with oak doors and stairs that lead to the first floor. Up here are three generous bedrooms.

The master bedroom comes with its own en suite shower room and walk-in dressing area. Bedrooms two and three both benefit from built-in wardrobes and storage.

Outside, The Stables boasts an idyllic setting with a private driveway and a well-maintained garden with a composite decking area where family and friends can gather to enjoy the beautiful views.

