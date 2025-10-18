The estate boasts a private boating lake, swimming pool, tennis court, and equestrian facilities, all nestled within 16 acres of meticulously landscaped gardens and rolling paddocks. Panoramic views across the Vale of Mowbray towards the Yorkshire Moors complete this idyllic setting.

Upon arrival, a sweeping driveway leads to a spectacular double-height reception hall featuring a grand fireplace. The ground floor offers expansive living and entertaining spaces, including a formal dining room, a comfortable lounge, and a snug with a bar area. Additional amenities include a gym, office, and boot room.

The heart of the home is a show-stopping kitchen, centred around an inglenook fireplace. Equipped with high-end appliances, the kitchen is bathed in natural light and opens directly onto the gardens through three sets of floor-to-ceiling French doors. This space seamlessly blends country charm with modern convenience, flowing into surrounding terraces and outdoor dining areas.

The first floor houses a luxurious main bedroom suite, complete with an emperor bed, walk-in wardrobe, en suite bathroom, and private views of the grounds. Five additional en-suite bedrooms provide ample accommodation for guests and family. A separate two-bedroom courtyard flat, featuring its own kitchen and living space, offers further guest accommodation.

Leisure facilities abound throughout the estate. Residents can enjoy an outdoor swimming pool with a dedicated pool house and kitchen, a tennis court, and a well-stocked wine cellar. The boating lake comes with its own boathouse, and equestrian enthusiasts will appreciate the American barn with stables, outdoor arena, and horse walker. The 16-acre grounds are further enhanced by mature gardens, paddocks, a state-of-the-art greenhouse, and a cascading waterfall that feeds into the lake.

Nestled in the picturesque Vale of Mowbray, the estate offers far-reaching views and a tranquil countryside setting. Nearby towns include Richmond, Bedale, Northallerton, and Darlington, all within easy reach, while York is around an hour’s drive away.

The property comes mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered. The £500,000 cash prize is intended to help the new owner settle in, offering the flexibility to reside in the house, rent it out for income, or sell it to become a cash multimillionaire.

Beyond making one lucky person a multimillionaire, Omaze’s partnership with Refuge aims to raise vital funds for the charity. Refuge is the UK’s largest specialist domestic abuse charity, providing crucial support to survivors through emergency refuge accommodation, community-based services, and the National Domestic Abuse Helpline.

Comedian and charity supporter Sara Pascoe, who launched the prize draw, said: “Domestic abuse affects countless women and children, and it’s heartbreaking to consider how many suffer in silence. I’m proud to support Refuge with this campaign, which will help provide safe homes and crucial support to those escaping abuse. Together, we can truly make a difference and offer hope to survivors rebuilding their lives.”

James Oakes, President of Omaze, added: “We’re incredibly proud to partner with Refuge for our latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw. This Yorkshire house is an extraordinary property in one of the most picturesque parts of the country.

“The eventual winner has the freedom to choose whether to move in, rent it out, or sell up and become a multimillionaire – the choice is entirely theirs.”

Entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Yorkshire, are available now at omaze.co.uk . The Grand Prize Draw closes on Sunday, November 23rd, 2025, for online entries and Tuesday, November 25th, 2025, for postal entries.