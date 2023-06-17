Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Omaze Yorkshire farmhouse draw: See inside this picturesque farmhouse near Harrogate that could be yours

This picturesque farmhouse is part of an Omaze draw that is raising crucial funds for Blood Cancer UK.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 17th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

This charming period farmhouse near Harrogate and the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Beauty comes with a guest cottage, a garden house, a pottery shed and stunning gardens with large patio areas.

Internally are three bedrooms and a large lounge, kitchen, dining room and sitting room.

The house is part of the Omaze Yorkshire farmhouse draw that aims to raise money for Blood Cancer UK, and is backed by Calendar Girls actress Celia Imrie.

Celia said: “I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since Calendar Girls was released. Getting to know the original girls was such a privilege, what they’ve achieved is truly inspirational, I’ve supported Blood Cancer UK ever since I first met them.

“This second partnership with Omaze is wonderful – the previous draw raised huge awareness and an incredible £1,000,000 for the charity, we’re all hoping this house will do just as well, it’s supporting such an important charity. Blood Cancer UK’s research plays a pivotal role in the battle to beat blood cancer and everyone who enters the draw is helping to support this incredibly worthwhile cause.”

This stunning Yorkshire farmhouse near Harrogate valued at over £2,000,000

1. The Yorkshire farmhouse

The stunning lounge with a logburner.

2. The lounge

An impressive dining room.

3. The dining room

The kitchen with a kitchen isle.

4. The kitchen

