This collection of photos turns back the clock to the 1910s and highlights the community’s links to coal against a backdrop of the wonder of nature. The area’s green spaces are also in focus with Sissons Wood and Middleton Park all featured. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Mesmerising photos take you back to Middleton in the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
South Leeds: Charming photos take you back to Middleton in the early 1900s
These wonderful photos provide a fascinating look at Middleton’s industrial heritage in the early 1900s.
