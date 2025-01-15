South Leeds: Charming photos take you back to Middleton in the early 1900s

These wonderful photos provide a fascinating look at Middleton’s industrial heritage in the early 1900s.

This collection of photos turns back the clock to the 1910s and highlights the community's links to coal against a backdrop of the wonder of nature. The area's green spaces are also in focus with Sissons Wood and Middleton Park all featured. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Middleton New Pit, off Belle Isle Road, part of Middleton Colliery. This was the scene of a terrible explosion which took place on April5, 1880, killing one man and seriously injuring four others. Fortunately most of the miners had left the pit shortly before the accident, otherwise the death toll would have been much higher.

Middleton New Pit, off Belle Isle Road, part of Middleton Colliery. This was the scene of a terrible explosion which took place on April5, 1880, killing one man and seriously injuring four others. Fortunately most of the miners had left the pit shortly before the accident, otherwise the death toll would have been much higher. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view from Middleton Pit Hill across fields to houses, factories, factory chimneys and other industrial buildings in Hunslet. Pictured in September 1918.

A view from Middleton Pit Hill across fields to houses, factories, factory chimneys and other industrial buildings in Hunslet. Pictured in September 1918. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view across to Hunslet from Middleton Pit Hills, showing crop fields, houses, factory chimneys and factories in the distance. Pictured in September 1918.

A view across to Hunslet from Middleton Pit Hills, showing crop fields, houses, factory chimneys and factories in the distance. Pictured in September 1918. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view across fields of steel works from Thorpe Lane. Distant view of railway line. Pictured in September 1918.

A view across fields of steel works from Thorpe Lane. Distant view of railway line. Pictured in September 1918. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Fields and woodland at Westwood. Pictured in September 1918.

Fields and woodland at Westwood. Pictured in September 1918. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view looking from Broom Hill towards Railway line.

A view looking from Broom Hill towards Railway line. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

