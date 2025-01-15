1 . Middleton in the 1910s

Middleton New Pit, off Belle Isle Road, part of Middleton Colliery. This was the scene of a terrible explosion which took place on April5, 1880, killing one man and seriously injuring four others. Fortunately most of the miners had left the pit shortly before the accident, otherwise the death toll would have been much higher. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net