Located in the prime time business hub of Wellington Street, this executive build has a total of 13 private offices across seven expansive floors, all decked out with plenty of high-quality features and fantastic views of the city centre from a bird's eye perspective.

But it is not just a space for board meetings and office liasons; in a move that is sure to surprise workers across Leeds, Northspring has introduced an extensive range of wellbeing facilities on site to encourage employees to look after their physical and mental health.

Northspring has opened its second building in Leeds city centre, prominently located on Wellington Street.

From a fully functioning fitness suite with some of the best exercise equipment available, to plenty of bicycle storage for those choosing to cycle to work each day, Northspring has built an office around worker's needs and desires to create a welcoming environment for them to return to.

“Northspring is committed to providing best-in-class workspace for its occupiers, as a result of the pandemic offices have had to adapt to the changing needs of businesses," said Mark Morris, director of real estate company Investream.

"We believe Northspring is a perfect example of how to make the workplace inviting for employees returning to work."

As well as an office space that could rival a multinational HQ, the new build includes an exclusive business lounge for relaxing in between meetings, a fully-equipped podcast studio, a Zoom booth to take calls privately and a refreshments bar for clients to wind down in.

The property offers 13 private offices across 7 floors, with suites from 1,400 sq ft.

The new Wellington Street office opened last week and joins another Northspring building located on Park Row, which launched in Autumn 2021.

The office on Park Row has just opened its own outdoor space, called The Deck, which allows employees to kick back on a roof terrace on top of the property that can seat up to 30 people.

The beautifully landscaped space also has a pergola, herb garden and stunning views of the city centre and beyond.

“It’s the perfect spot for some al-fresco entertaining or just breakout space for the team," added Mark.

Each workspace has original, high-quality features and with the upper floors having fantastic views of the city.

Workers at the Park Row or Wellington Street offices can use the facilities in both buildings in Leeds as well as in other cities, with new locations now being built in Birmingham and Manchester this summer.

To find out more about available space at Park Row or Wellington Street, or the spaces being built on Temple Street and Chapel Walks, please visit the Northspring website to download a brochure and arrange a visit with the team.

