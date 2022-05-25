The generously extended five bedroom villa is on the market for a guide price of £3.75 million with local estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley.
The house, which was designed by renowned architect Edward J Dodgshun, is complete with 3.2 acres of parkland style grounds, complete with its own hard surface tennis court, croquet lawn, double garage and extensive parking.
Inside, visitors can enjoy a welcoming reception hall with an elegant staircase, triple aspect L-shaped living room and stunning living kitchen, as well as a large playroom and pantry.
Located on the first floor are three of the bedrooms, all built with their own dressing rooms and en-suite bathrooms. On the second floor are the final two double bedrooms, as well as a contemporary house bathroom.
For further information about this property on Ben Rhydding Drive please call Dacre, Son & Hartley on 01943 600655 or visit the Dacre, Son & Hartley website to view the house in full.