Amblers Orchard in Tingley is different from traditional residential care for older people and has been designed to maximise independence.

This includes specialised features to help those with with health conditions rand who require on-going care to retain their independence and ensure they remain part of the local community.

The housing development, created by Home Group, includes 63 one and two bedroom apartments, all available for affordable rent.

Amblers Orchard in Tingley is a new specialist residential home for older people in Leeds.

There is also a 24/7 support team and a range of amenities open to the public, such as a new café and salon.

Director of Housing and Support at Home Group, Sally Parsons, said: “So often, older peoples’ accommodation is viewed differently to traditional homes, sitting rather separately from the local community.

“This development is aimed at challenging those perceptions and continuing to integrate older people as a valued part of the community, reinforcing to residents themselves how much they positively contribute.

“Amblers Orchard will deliver person-centred care as well as provide a community hub that engages residents, local people and organisations to facilitate and encourage multi-generational interactions.

The chic sitting room in Amblers Orchard.

“It will keep people active in their communities for much longer and make them feel engaged and less isolated.”

Councillor Fiona Venner, executive member for adult and children's social care and health partnerships, said: “It is really pleasing to see Amblers Orchard open for residents, the development is a key part of the council’s extra care scheme and will help support residents and the local community.

“This development is a great example of the council working innovatively with partners from across Leeds to deliver quality care solutions and I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have.”

The dining space in Amblers Orchard.

Paula Broadbent, Managing Director of Lovell Later Living, said: “I am delighted for us to have completed this vital Community Wellbeing scheme in Tingley, Leeds and it is a pleasure to know customers are moving in and settling into their new homes.

“Amblers Orchard marks significant progress for our Partners Leeds City council and Home Group in responding to the need for specialist housing with care and support in Leeds.

“The opportunity this development creates for local older and vulnerable people, to be supported to live affordably and independently in a home of their own is very humbling and aligns with the core values of our business. And developing new and thriving community-based housing solutions that provide long term jobs for local people are outcomes that we are all very proud of being part of.

“Specialist housing plays a vital role in enabling people to retain their independence in later life and we are committed to supporting our Partners develop schemes people need and aspire to.”

Amblers Orchard is also supporting local businesses and has brought more than 30 new jobs to the area, including a range of roles for care workers.

Manager of Pippins café at Amblers Orchard, Kimberley Middleton, said: “We are so excited to be supporting the local community by opening Pippins café. We think it will be a great opportunity to bring people together and stay connected. We can't wait to meet our new customers.”

Amblers Orchard has been created in partnership between Home Group, one of the UK’s leading providers of integrated housing, health and social care, Leeds City Council and developer Lovell Later Living.