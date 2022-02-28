Tucked away in Cripple Syke, just off Lister Hill, the family home is in a central location, close to amenities like Town Street and the train station.

It dates back to the 1840s and has a wealth of period and character features throughout.

However, it has blended these historic features with modern design and has been lovingly redecorated by the current owners to create a family-friendly, bright and cheerful 21st century home.

It is on the market for £290,000 with Purple Bricks. The sellers have advised that viewings are already fully booked. Take a look inside...

1. Popular suburb This house is tucked away in Cripple Syke, in the popular suburb of Horsforth. Photo Sales

2. Full of character The living room is of character with a stunning feature stone chimney breast with a wood burning stove, ceiling spotlights, exposed beams, and mullion windows with fitted shutters. Photo Sales

3. Kitchen diner The Shaker style kitchen was recently fitted by the current owners. There is built in storage into the alcoves, wood and a beamed ceiling. A quirky touch is that the room is accessed via a sliding barn door. Photo Sales

4. Bedrooms On the first floor are two of the bedrooms. The master is a double bedroom benefiting from a feature exposed beam, windows to the front elevation, fitted shutters and attractive long distance views. Photo Sales