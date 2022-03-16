Pin Yard is a 11-storey property which offers 216 high quality rental homes.

It is a mix of mix of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.

Located on Siddall Street in the city’s Holbeck Urban Village area, the is located a short 10-minute walk from all city centre amenities, including Leeds Station, popular shopping centre Trinity Leeds and eating district, Call Lane.

Pin Yard is a new development that has launched in Holbeck.

Grainger’s Pin Yard features a range of amenities, including a resident’s lounge, co-working space, well equipped gym, outdoor courtyard and events space – all of which are included within the rent.

The resident’s lounge and co-working amenity spaces have been designed to champion the heritage of the Holbeck Urban Village with a colourful, vibrant colour palette and robust, exposed details and raw materials celebrating the area’s rich industrial character.

Sustainability is also integral to the design of Pin Yard, with superfast Wi-Fi and smart-phone charging points in the co-working spaces powered by roof solar panels.

The private outdoor courtyard covers over 3,500 sq. ft and is perfect for those warmer summer months, with picnic benches and seating for all residents to enjoy.

The development is complete with an inhouse resident services team and onsite handy person on hand to help with any resident requests.

A programme of social activities has also been set up to help build the community spirit, from cooking with chefs, to cocktail nights, to yoga and HIIT classes.

Chief Executive at Grainger, Helen Gordon, said: “Leeds is a great city that continues to attract and retain an influx of professionals and families, creating a strong demand for professionally managed, high rental homes.

There is also plenty of communal and co-working space.

“Pin Yard provides an excellent solution for those looking for a lovely home with additional amenities in the creative centre of Leeds.

“At Grainger we offer residents more than just an apartment – a home, a hassle-free rental experience, and the opportunity to be part of a thriving new community.”

“We are really looking forward to launching Pin Yard and seeing our residents settle into their new homes, bringing new life to the neighbourhood.”

The homes at Pin Yard come equipped with modern furniture, a huge range of additional amenities and start at £830 per calendar month.

Two bedroom homes start at £10,25 per month, while three-bedroom homes start from £1,575 per month.

Pin Yard was built by Grainger plc, who were behind the development of The Headline building on grounds of the former Yorkshire Post building.

That development, which launched in August 2021, was leased up in record time.

The former Yorkshire Post building was designed by architect John Madden and completed in 1970, it was opened by 22-year-old Prince Charles and awarded a bronze medal from the Royal Institute of British Architects.

Its demolition began in 2014 after the building had been sold and the digital age had changed the way newspapers worked.

Grainger Plc asked The Yorkshire Post staff and readers to suggest a name that reflected its newspaper heritage and so the new building is now known as “The Headline” and the walls on the ground floor are decorated with bespoke prints featuring typewriters and cameras.

Rents start from about £900 per month for a one-bedroom flat with superfast broadband included. This compares to £700 for a conventional, private-rented city centre apartment.

The extra is for the amenities, which also give residents a chance to work, relax and play while creating a sense of community.

Headline’s manager George Diamantopulos says tenants are mainly young professionals with a couple of families, a handful of students and a cohort of downsizers, which is exactly what Grainger plc predicted.