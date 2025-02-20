12 dynamic photos take you down Kirkstall Road in the 1970s and 1980s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 20th Feb 2025, 13:33 BST

These photos provide a fascinating snapshot of life along Kirkstall Road over two decades.

The gallery showcases all aspects of daily life along the popular commuter route – from shops and pubs, through to landmarks and characters - during the 1970s and 1980s. They were two decades which brought Yorkshire Television studios into focus as well as Leeds City Fire Brigade headquarters. Many of these photos have been hidden away in the YEP archive and never seen before. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Kirkstall Road from the Leeds Fire HQ in January 1974.

1. Kirkstall Road in the 1970s

Kirkstall Road from the Leeds Fire HQ in January 1974. | YPN Photo: Mel Hulme

A view down Kirkstall Road in March 1975.

2. Kirkstall Road in the 1970s

A view down Kirkstall Road in March 1975. | YPN Photo: YPN

A hooded pelican crossing in November 1984.

3. Kirkstall Road in 1980s

A hooded pelican crossing in November 1984. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Cardigan Arms pictured in February 1982.

4. Kirkstall Road in the 1980s

The Cardigan Arms pictured in February 1982. | YPN Photo: YPN

Former Leeds United and England manager Don Revie is pictured escorting daughter Kim to the YTV Studiosin July 1980 where she was interviewed about her recently released first pop record, "It's Come Back Again".

5. Kirkstall Road in the 1980s

Former Leeds United and England manager Don Revie is pictured escorting daughter Kim to the YTV Studiosin July 1980 where she was interviewed about her recently released first pop record, "It's Come Back Again". | YPN Photo: YPN

Employees of Yorkshire Television line up outside their studios on Kirkstall Road in the shape of the YTV emblem in August 1986

6. Kirkstall Road in the 1980s

Employees of Yorkshire Television line up outside their studios on Kirkstall Road in the shape of the YTV emblem in August 1986 | YPN Photo: YPN

