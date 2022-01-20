National property developer opens up Leeds office amid expansion plans in the North

McLaren Property has taken space at Clockwise Leeds on Greek Street.

It will be led by McLaren Property regional managing director Tom Gilman.

The company is already active in the Leeds market with developments worth around £700 million in progress.

McLaren Regional managing director Tom Gilman.

Already under construction is a 473-bed student accommodation scheme on the site of the Leonardo printworks in 2 Rossington Street.

It has also acquired sites in Wellington Street for a mix of build to rent and commercial development and at Water Lane for build to rent, with build to rent to be delivered by McLaren Living.

Regional managing director, Tom Gilman, said: "There are significant opportunities across the north that align with McLaren Property’s expertise, with Leeds being an appealing base to operate from.

Development Manager at McLaren Property Oliver Stainsby.

"It’s a compact and well-connected city in a beautiful setting with great retail and leisure.”

“Our investments in Leeds play into the strength of the various sectors, with notable arrivals taking office space, such as the UK Infrastructure Bank, Channel 4 and Sky, as well as the Government Property Agency.

"Its excellent universities create a strong student accommodation market and major public and private sector employers drive the popularity of well-located private rented accommodation.”

One of the first full time employees in the new office is Oliver Stainsby, who joins McLaren Property from real estate consultants OBI, where he headed the Leeds office.

He was formerly in the national office agency team at Colliers International.

Mr Stainsby said: “I’ve seen significant investment going into McLaren’s developments in Leeds, attracted by some well-judged concepts and a solid reputation for quality.

"I will be using my regional knowledge to seek new opportunities and shape developments tailored to this market.”