The Netherfield Road property was looking tired and dated when it was purchased by investment company Vie Investment Properties Limited in 2021.

Designs were drawn up in the summer which would give the home a complete makeover, with the plans to turn the home into a four-bedroom house and create a large open plan kitchen/living space complete with a new roof, new electrics, boiler and central heating system.

A three-bedroom bungalow in Guiseley has been transformed into a modern showstopper home .Pictured from the left are Alex Graves, Joe Wood and Kevin Wood.

Construction completed in December of that year and the finished product is a home that looks worlds away from previous property - so much so that even neighbours cannot believe the transformation.

“We had a few people walk by and comment that it looks totally different," says Alex Graves, who founded Vie Investment Properties.

“It’s like a Tardis. It is deceptive from the outside.

"One neighbour stopped by and said: 'it looks lovely, is it a two bed?' so we took her for a look around and she couldn’t believe how big it was, it just opens up inside."

The kitchen is the hub of the home and has had thousands of pounds spent on making it as high-quality as possible. Floor to ceiling glass looks out onto the garden.

No expense has been spared on the project and initial plans were altered to get a higher quality finish, Alex said.

The home now consists of a master bedroom with en-suite, three double bedrooms, family bathroom, lounge and living kitchen complete with a glass lantern roof, floor to ceiling windows and bi-folding doors out into the garden.

Alex, 35, said: "We initially said we'd spent 100,000 on it - we went over budget, not just slightly, by about £150-160,000.

"However, for the level of finish we've put in we're hoping that we can get the return back on the resale of the property.

This is what the Netherfield Road bungalow looked like during construction. Pictured: (left to right) Dylan Graves, (Vie Investment Properties Limited), Alex Graves, (Vie Investment Properties Limited), James O'Sullivan, (HBD Group), and Joe Wade, (North Edge Installation Group).

"Things did slightly change from the original plan which was just to renovate and take it to a nice standard.

"Instead we've gone for a high, luxury finish with it.

"We decided that we wanted to push it a little bit further because of the area, we knew that people wanted something a little bit special."

A lot of the money went on the kitchen, which Alex describes as the "central hub" for the house, as well as "future-proofing" it with the latest technology.

The property is now on the market with Hunters for offers over £649,950.

Features include Cat6 cabling throughout the house, a 4K CCTV system linked to a smart TV in the kitchen, an integrated home sound system with touch control and a full rewire and electrical installation throughout the property.

Alex, who previously worked in marketing, said: "We knew that the kitchen was going to be be the central hub and the showpiece of the house so to us it just made a lot more sense to push the boat out a little bit further.

"We made the decision to go with fully integrated Bosch appliances and we increased how much we were going to spend on the kitchen so the kitchen itself got over £20,000.

"There were initially going to be four large windows in the back of the kitchen but we ended up going with two larger pieces of glass to give a clearer outlook across the garden.

"It did cost considerably more for the windows to go in as single pieces but it meant that it looked a lot cleaner, there was no beak in your eyeline.

"The team that we have in place has got a pretty good eye for detail so we were very adaptable. Luckily for us, we've got understanding investors and initial costs were basically accepted.

"The finished product now is to a much higher standard and, other than five walls that were originally part of the house, it is pretty much a new build."

Initially purchased by Alex and his team for just over £300,000, the property is now on the market for offers over £649,950.

It is up for sale with Hunters estate agents, who describe it as "one of the finest finished properties in Guiseley" .

Alex, from Bradford, now hopes to find the perfect owners for the house.

He said: "It's been an enjoyable experience, albeit with a few supplying delays but that comes with the job.

"By no means are we in a rush to sell. We want the right price and we want to find the right owners.

"Everything is there in place so it's pretty much ready for somebody to go in and call their own."

He added: "They say if you love what you do you never work a day in your life and a lot of people say when they don't really mean it, but for me, I actually love doing this because it's taking something old and creating something that somebody else is going to love.

"All this work doesn't get done unless the partners in the business are by my side and delivering them the quality of work that we need. North Edge installations and HBD group have been at the forefront of the whole thing.

"I get to oversee it and enjoy that part and they get the special power of having to make it all come together seamlessly."

And what's next for the property developer? First up, another bungalow transformation.

Alex said: "We have purchased another bungalow but over in Cookridge.

"We are in the process now discussing with our investors what the plans are and we are hoping to go to more showstopper over there.

"We are thinking of going with an ICF build to create an A rated energy efficient house, something around 3,000 square foot and probably trying to reach between the £1million to £1.3million resale value.

"We want it to be somewhere where you walk in through a grand entrance, with a double height ceiling and a chandelier.

"We want it to be somewhere everyone's going to walk in and go 'wow, I want this'

"We’ve got some other ideas in the pipeline too so 2022 is set to be a busy year for us."

Seal of approval from property investors

The house also recently featured on the YouTube channel of Ste Hamilton, a property investor and founder of The Property Circle, who liked some of the features so much he has had them added to his own home.

"We were filming with a property YouTuber who has renovated houses himself and is a multi million pound property investor.

“He came to the house and he actually had to ring his own builders because some of the stuff he'd seen within the property.

"It's nice to see that even though this guy's got 17 property refurbs going on at the moment, when we showed him the finish we've got he actually not only said 'I want that in a property that I'm doing', he actually said 'I want that in my house'.