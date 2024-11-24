The stunning property is located on Water Lane in the charming village of Monk Fryston, with Leeds just a short drive on the A63 away, making it ideal for anyone looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the big city after a day's work.
On the market with estate agent Amie Brooks for £475,000, the accommodation comprises an entrance hall, lounge and cellar on the ground floor.
Stairs lead to the first floor where a lounge, dining room and kitchen can be found, all boasting stunning features such as large chapel windows. A bedroom with en suite and guest WC can also be found on this floor.
On the top floor are three further bedrooms, of which one has an en suite, a family bathroom and a mezzanine which functions as a unique and beautiful office.
Outside, the property enjoys a low-maintenance walled garden with a stone pathway to the front. To the side is a driveway providing ample off-street parking.
