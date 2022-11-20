On a chilly autumn evening, you absolutely cannot beat cosying up in a welcoming country inn and tucking into a plate of hearty pub fare.

Particularly if you’re lucky enough to call the Crown at Monk Fryston your local.

This comfortable and attractively refurbished 17th century coaching inn occupies that sweet spot between gastro pub and friendly watering hole.

The Crown at Monk Fryston and, top left, one of the meals ordered by the reviewer and, top right, the inside of the pub.

The outdoor area boasts an exceptionally attractive beer garden and not one but two patios; however, it’s a bit nippy so we head indoors to find fresh flowers atop our table.

Along with a genuinely warm welcome (which extends to dogs) there’s a menu that offers the crowd-pleasers you’d expect yet with an upmarket twist. The sausages in the bangers and mash are venison; the belly pork comes with caramelised apples.

I’m intrigued by the cauliflower bites, which when they arrive are crisp and plentiful, their creaminess complemented perfectly by a feisty but not overpowering romesco dip.

My guest’s creamy garlic mushrooms were everything they should be and more; thankfully a generous portion of rustic bread enabled every last drop of the rich, beautifully seasoned sauce to be enjoyed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mains arrive and they’re beautifully presented; house fries in a small steel basket and a tastefully arranged side salad with a generous drizzle of dressing accompany my halloumi burger on a slate board. Portions are generous – my ‘burger’ is actually three substantial slices of halloumi, subtly coated and grilled to perfection.

My guest’s fish and chips was equally impressive: a weighty portion of cod in light, crisp batter, chunky hand-cut fries and an abundance of mushy peas.

Not only is the presentation noteworthy, there’s a real zest for detail. My burger is served with peperonata and rocket; others, however, have alternative accompaniments such as a chilli aioli or chutney and raita, in the case of the onion bhaji burger.

However it’s the dessert that steals the show. Our decision to share a chocolate brownie was a wise one. The brownies are satisfyingly gooey while the generous portion of ice cream arrives with a pot of warm caramel sauce and fresh strawberries – and, thankfully, two spoons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Factfile

Address: 75 Main Street, Monk Fryston, LS25 5DU

Telephone: 01977 682468

Food served Wednesday, Thursday 5pm-8.30pm; Friday noon- 2.30pm then 5pm-8.30pm; Saturday noon-8.30pm; Sunday noon-6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scores

Overall: 9/10

Food 9

Service 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Value 9