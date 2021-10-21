Moortown was recently named as one of the top ten house price hotspots in the whole of the UK in a list complied by Rightmove.

The north Leeds suburb ranked eighth thanks to a 17 per cent increase in the average price tag for a home over the past year.

The average price for a home in the suburb is £327,804.

Toxteth in Liverpool took to top spot with a 20 per cent increase in the average price tag for a home over the past year with Accrington in Lancashire, Retford in Nottinghamshire and Heywood in Greater Manchester closely follow with a 19 per cent increase.

The Manager of Manning Stainton Moortown & Fine and Country Leeds, Louise Lawrence, said this rise in house prices is mainly driven by demand for children to get into good schools.

Miss Lawrence said: “Steep house price rises in Moortown are down to several factors, but are predominantly school driven.

“There are multiple well-regarded primary schools in the area and parents are willing to pay a premium to buy within the catchment areas for them.

"In fact, the schools in the area are so popular that we regularly see new parents looking to buy as close as possible to them as soon as they have their babies.

“The area has also benefitted from several new eateries and coffee shops opening up in recent years, which has given the area a new buzz. There’s a lot to do in Moortown now, and people are willing to pay to be close to the suburb’s amenities.

"The range of houses available to buy in Moortown, most of which have good outdoor spaces, also mean that the area appeals to a wide range of buyers.”

Purplebrick's Local Property Partner, Janet Francis, added: "Properties in Moortown are popular, with many traditional style houses that lend themselves to extending. Most properties in LS17 get multiple offers and we tend to go to sealed bids due to the high demand.

"It’s a great area for families, with plenty of great schools and a diverse range of restaurants and shops.

"Moortown is close to Leeds, around four to five miles, as well as Chapel Allerton which offers lots of popular amenities. For those that enjoy the outdoors there are open spaces, including Roundhay Park.”

Here are some of the best properties on the market in Moortown right now:

1. Woodbourne Avenue -849,950 This extended, detached home offers plenty of space for your money, with six bedrooms, three reception rooms, home officeand a home gym. Photo Sales

2. High Moor Grove,250,000 This two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow is perfect for those looking for a project. Located in High Moor Grove, it has a large, spacious kitchen and living room, a master bedroom with large bay window, as well as a smaller double bedroom and good-sized bathroom. Photo Sales

3. High Moor Grove,250,000 It offers plenty of potential for new owners to modernise. It is on the market with Northwood for250,000. Photo Sales

4. West Lea Drive - 375,000 To the rear and side of the property is a superb landscaped garden, with lawned areas, mature planted borders, hedging borders and raised patio area. It is on the market with Stoneacre Properties for 375,000. Photo Sales