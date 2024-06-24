Located on The Sycamores in Bramhope, Leeds, the property mixes modern amenities with a cosy charm adding to its character.
The semi-detached home has now been listed on the market by estate agents Purplebricks for £700,000.
Inside the ground floor comprise and entry hallway to the first floor, a sitting room to the front and a spacious lounge with access to the garden to the rear of the property.
Here is also a spacious modern kitchen and breakfast room with glass doors onto the rear garden patio and room for a good-size table, as well as a utility room with access both from the front and rear.
On the first floor is a large master bedroom with a spacious en suite with shower cubicle, two additional double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, as well as a fourth bedroom ideally used as a study.
The house bathroom features a stunning bathtub, giving off a luxurious feel.
Externally, there’s a large driveway with access to a garage to the front. To the rear is a large green garden as well as a patio ideal for outdoor entertaining.
