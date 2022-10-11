The new neighbourhood, which officially launched last week, comprises 515 build-to-rent apartments and state-of-the-art amenities, across two 16-storey blocks and is setting an exceptional new standard in city centre living.

Situated in the heart of Leeds’ cultural quarter on New York Square, Moda is creating a community that offers renters high quality homes, powered by 100% green electricity, with exceptional customer service, unrivalled tech and health and wellbeing benefits.

Johnny Caddick, chief executive of Moda Living, said: “We are extremely excited to reveal our Moda, New York Square neighbourhood to the people of Leeds.

Moda New York Square private dining room. Photo: Connor Mollison

"As a developer and operator our unwavering focus is on creating long-term sustainable communities, where people can live well together and thrive in their environment.”

Demand for the building has been exceptionally high. The first phase, which welcomed residents in May, is fully sold out, with a waiting list for the final phase growing by the day.

Each home at Moda, New York Square is beautifully designed, comes either fully furnished or unfurnished and boasts high-specification technology including low-energy Samsung appliances, super-fast 250MBPS WiFi included in the rent and exclusive Sky packages.

Residents will benefit from a fully equipped 24-hour gym, co-working spaces and a bookable meeting room, a cinema room, BBQ terraces, lounges, a games room and a private dining room.

Moda New York Square BBQ terrace. Photo: Connor Mollison

Meticulous attention to detail has been given to create a state-of-the-art living environment that also has wellness at its heart.

Sensors in every apartment and communal spaces measure sound, light, temperature, humidity, CO2 and wind speed.

In turn, they provide real-time data benchmarked against the optimal wellness score for environmental performance and quality of living for residents.

Moda also bulk buys energy so it can pass on the savings to residents, with current prices for all apartment types tracking below the average utility costs in the UK for similar homes.

“We are changing the face of rental living with an emphasis on extensive amenities and placemaking,” Johnny Caddick went on to say.

"To achieve this, everything we are offering at Moda, New York Square is designed to give residents an unrivalled city centre lifestyle with community and wellness a priority.

“We are very proud of what we have achieved and feedback from our residents so far has been outstanding.”

Moda’s commitment to wellbeing has been recognised with the highest possible recognition from Fitwel, the world’s leading accreditor for healthy buildings.

The first building with the three-star Fitwel rating in Leeds, Moda on New York Square is officially the healthiest place to live in the city, and one of the healthiest places to live in Europe.

What’s more, unlike many other rental developments, at Moda, New York Square residents pay zero deposits, have the freedom to choose their own decoration to give homes that personal touch, and pets are welcome throughout – at no additional cost.

