This lovely four bedroom home in Bramhope is on the market for £600,000.

The house enjoys an elevated position off Leeds Road with far reaching views across Wharfe Valley, and is within walking distance of Bramhope village centre and the local primary school.

The property offering spacious accommodation throughout with two double bedrooms, one large single bedroom and a substantial master bedroom with an en-suite.

Downstairs, there are two reception rooms and high specification kitchen with a chic breakfast bar for quick dining.

Outside, a mature garden can be found to the front of the house, as well as a driveway leading to a detached garage.

To the rear of the property is an enclosed mature garden with fantastic patio seated area.

For more information go to purplebricks.co.uk/.

2. Eight miles north of Leeds This home is located in the popular and sought after North Leeds village of Bramhope, located approximately eight miles north of the city of Leeds andwithin comfortable daily travelling distance to West Yorkshire's other cities. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3. Lounge with bay window The property includes an entrance hallway with original panelling and oak features, a guest toilet and a lounge with a bay window to the front. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4. Breakfast bar in kitchen There is also a dining room with patio doors leading into the rear garden, and a high gloss kitchen with integrated appliances and a breakfast bar. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales