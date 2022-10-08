News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: This four bed family home in Bramhope has stunning views of Wharfe Valley

This four bed family home in Bramhope is on the market.

By Abi Whistance
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 4:45 am

This lovely four bedroom home in Bramhope is on the market for £600,000.

The house enjoys an elevated position off Leeds Road with far reaching views across Wharfe Valley, and is within walking distance of Bramhope village centre and the local primary school.

The property offering spacious accommodation throughout with two double bedrooms, one large single bedroom and a substantial master bedroom with an en-suite.

Downstairs, there are two reception rooms and high specification kitchen with a chic breakfast bar for quick dining.

Outside, a mature garden can be found to the front of the house, as well as a driveway leading to a detached garage.

To the rear of the property is an enclosed mature garden with fantastic patio seated area.

For more information go to purplebricks.co.uk/.

