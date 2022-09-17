News you can trust since 1890
Mexborough Grange Leeds: Take a look inside these luxury retirement apartments for sale in Methley

Take a look inside these new luxury retirement apartments in Methley.

By Abi Whistance
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 4:45 am

Luxury apartments at Mexborough Grange, a new retirement development in Methley, are now 50 per cent sold, with just one single-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom apartments left to buy.

The stunning modern retirement development is for over 55s only, and comprises 28 exclusive apartments priced from £159,500.

Here the YEP takes a look inside these deluxe apartments for sale.

1. All the requirements for modern day living

Each apartment has been thoughtfully designed to provide style, comfort and all the requirements for modern day living, complete with a well-equipped kitchen, spacious lounge, large master bedroom with fitted wardrobes, and a contemporary bathroom with level access tiled shower and slip resistant tiles.

2. Secure-entry system for heightened security

Residents also benefit from on-site parking, lifts to all floors and a secure-entry system for heightened security, with many of the apartments also boasting their own balcony or patio.

3. On-site facilities

There is also a beautiful shared garden and a communal area, as well as a fun-filled programme of entertainment on offer and an on-site hair and nail salon for residents who want to pamper themselves.

4. Care providers on hand 24-hours a day

An experienced management team and care providers are on hand 24-hours a day, with extra assisted living care packages available for those residents who need additional support.

