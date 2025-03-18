Inside, the exclusive property features a stunning open-plan kitchen and dining room with high-end appliances and Quartz worktops. This room seamlessly flows into an extended living area.

There is also a large lounge, dedicated study and generous utility room on the ground floor.

Upstairs, four well-appointed bedrooms offer lots of space for a family to grow. The impressive master bedroom enjoys a bay window, fitted wardrobes and en suite, while the remaining rooms are served by a stylish house bathroom.