Priced at £500,000, this luxurious two-bedroom apartment on Concordia Street boasts stunning views and contemporary features, including a Jacuzzi hot tub, air conditioning, and underfloor heating.

Inside, the beautifully presented living and dining area offers bright and spacious accommodations, while the high-specification kitchen is the perfect place to prepare a delicious meal. From the kitchen, step out onto the balcony to enjoy breathtaking riverside views, all while relaxing in the hot tub.

The flat includes two bedrooms accessed from the inner hallway, featuring a master suite with an en-suite bathroom and balcony access. Additionally, there is a main bathroom equipped with a bathtub.