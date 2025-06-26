For sale in Leeds: A luxurious £500,000 flat in the city centre with hot tub and balcony with riverside views

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Discover this extraordinary, fully refurbished flat in the heart of Leeds city centre.

Priced at £500,000, this luxurious two-bedroom apartment on Concordia Street boasts stunning views and contemporary features, including a Jacuzzi hot tub, air conditioning, and underfloor heating.

Inside, the beautifully presented living and dining area offers bright and spacious accommodations, while the high-specification kitchen is the perfect place to prepare a delicious meal. From the kitchen, step out onto the balcony to enjoy breathtaking riverside views, all while relaxing in the hot tub.

The flat includes two bedrooms accessed from the inner hallway, featuring a master suite with an en-suite bathroom and balcony access. Additionally, there is a main bathroom equipped with a bathtub.

The property comes with two secure, gated parking spaces and is conveniently located just five minutes from Leeds Railway Station, with the bus station and city centre shops just around the corner.

Get all of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

Exterior

1. 3 Concordia Street, Leeds, LS1

Exterior | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Lounge and diner

2. 3 Concordia Street, Leeds, LS1

Lounge and diner | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Lounge and diner

3. 3 Concordia Street, Leeds, LS1

Lounge and diner | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Kitchen

4. 3 Concordia Street, Leeds, LS1

Kitchen | Purplebricsk

Photo Sales
Hall

5. 3 Concordia Street, Leeds, LS1

Hall | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Bedroom

6. 3 Concordia Street, Leeds, LS1

Bedroom | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsPropertyPurple Bricks
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice