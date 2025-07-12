For sale in Leeds: A luxurious £3 million Alwoodley mansion with swimming pool, gym, bar and cinema room

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 12th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST

Step inside and experience true luxury with this nine-bedroom home in north Leeds.

This exceptional property on Sandmoor Drive in Alwoodley features a luxury gym, steam room, annexe, and swimming pool, ensuring there is something for everyone. Enjoy the best films throughout the year with both indoor and outdoor cinemas, providing an unparalleled viewing experience.

On the market with Fine & Country for £2,999,999, this home is arranged over three floors. It boasts a stunning grand reception room that leads to an equally impressive drawing room, a formal dining room, and a separate bar.

The bespoke kitchen, designed by Mark Wilkinson, opens to a sitting room with concertina doors that lead out onto a large terrace overlooking the immaculate garden.

On the upper floors, you will find six double bedrooms, each with its own en suite bathroom. The master bedroom also features a spacious dressing room. Additionally, two more bedrooms along with a kitchen and living room are located in the pine lodge in the garden, making it perfect for accommodating guests.

On the garden level, there is a luxurious spa area that includes an outdoor swimming pool, gym, treatment room, and shower/steam room. At the rear of the property, an open-air spa features a jacuzzi and a projector screen, creating an outdoor cinema experience with horseshoe seating.

Here are 19 photos from inside the home:

Keep your finger on the pulse of the city throughout 2025 with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Leeds.

Front exterior

1. Sandmoor Drive, Alwoodley, Leeds

Front exterior | Fine & Country

Photo Sales
Entrance hall

2. Sandmoor Drive, Alwoodley, Leeds

Entrance hall | Fine & Country

Photo Sales
Lounge

3. Sandmoor Drive, Alwoodley, Leeds

Lounge | Fine & Country

Photo Sales
Dining kitchen

4. Sandmoor Drive, Alwoodley, Leeds

Dining kitchen | Fine & Country

Photo Sales
Dining kitchen

5. Sandmoor Drive, Alwoodley, Leeds

Dining kitchen | Fine & Country

Photo Sales
Dining room

6. Sandmoor Drive, Alwoodley, Leeds

Dining room | Fine & Country

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLeedsCinemasManning Stainton
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice