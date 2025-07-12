This exceptional property on Sandmoor Drive in Alwoodley features a luxury gym, steam room, annexe, and swimming pool, ensuring there is something for everyone. Enjoy the best films throughout the year with both indoor and outdoor cinemas, providing an unparalleled viewing experience.

On the market with Fine & Country for £2,999,999, this home is arranged over three floors. It boasts a stunning grand reception room that leads to an equally impressive drawing room, a formal dining room, and a separate bar.

The bespoke kitchen, designed by Mark Wilkinson, opens to a sitting room with concertina doors that lead out onto a large terrace overlooking the immaculate garden.

On the upper floors, you will find six double bedrooms, each with its own en suite bathroom. The master bedroom also features a spacious dressing room. Additionally, two more bedrooms along with a kitchen and living room are located in the pine lodge in the garden, making it perfect for accommodating guests.

On the garden level, there is a luxurious spa area that includes an outdoor swimming pool, gym, treatment room, and shower/steam room. At the rear of the property, an open-air spa features a jacuzzi and a projector screen, creating an outdoor cinema experience with horseshoe seating.