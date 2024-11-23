Inside a luxurious Lofthouse home with extravagant character features and easy access to Leeds and Wakefield

This opulent home features a range of impressive features and is ideal for those commuting to Leeds or Wakefield.

Enjoying a peaceful cul-de-sac location on Church Croft in Lofthouse, the detached property boasts five bedrooms and multiple reception rooms and is currently on the market with estate agent Reeds Rains for £675,000.

Inside, the residence boasts a range of period features. Enter into a spacious entrance hall with impressive stairs to the first floor. The ground floor has five reception areas, including office and gym space as well as a games room and built-in bar room, along with an open-plan kitchen/diner family room.

On the first floor, the galleried landing leads to five good-sized bedrooms, of which the principal room has an en suite. There is also a family bathroom on this floor.

Outside, the property sits behind a secure electric gate with a stone wall and iron railings. To the front is a spacious paved driveway bordered by a lawn with shrubbery. The enclosed rear garden enjoys patio and lawn sections with fences and hedges for boundaries.

