Enjoying a peaceful cul-de-sac location on Church Croft in Lofthouse, the detached property boasts five bedrooms and multiple reception rooms and is currently on the market with estate agent Reeds Rains for £675,000.
Inside, the residence boasts a range of period features. Enter into a spacious entrance hall with impressive stairs to the first floor. The ground floor has five reception areas, including office and gym space as well as a games room and built-in bar room, along with an open-plan kitchen/diner family room.
On the first floor, the galleried landing leads to five good-sized bedrooms, of which the principal room has an en suite. There is also a family bathroom on this floor.
Outside, the property sits behind a secure electric gate with a stone wall and iron railings. To the front is a spacious paved driveway bordered by a lawn with shrubbery. The enclosed rear garden enjoys patio and lawn sections with fences and hedges for boundaries.
🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.
Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.