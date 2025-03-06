Located on The Avenue, near Newsam Green Farm and just southeast of Leeds, the property is finished to an exceptional standard and is currently on the market with Manning Stainton for £600,000.
As you enter, you'll be greeted by a spacious open-plan living room, kitchen, and dining area featuring high vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, a solid oak staircase, skylights, and bi-folding doors. The kitchen is designed with a large central island and equipped with contemporary Shaker-style units and solid Quartz worktops.
The luxurious master bedroom, located on the ground floor, includes a stunning open-plan en suite complete with a freestanding bathtub and dual sinks. On the same floor, you will also find a convenient downstairs WC/shower room. Upstairs, there are two additional bedrooms and a second shower room.
Outside, the property offers a large driveway and an enclosed garden that provides far-reaching views of the surrounding landscape. Additionally, there is planning permission to build an attached garage on the side of the house.
Love Leeds? Us too! You’ll love our daily newsletter. It’s full of the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.