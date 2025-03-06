Take a tour around this barn conversion in Leeds with luxurious features throughout and countryside views

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 6th Mar 2025, 16:30 BST

This stunning barn conversion in Leeds is set in a picturesque rural location and offers breathtaking countryside views.

Located on The Avenue, near Newsam Green Farm and just southeast of Leeds, the property is finished to an exceptional standard and is currently on the market with Manning Stainton for £600,000.

As you enter, you'll be greeted by a spacious open-plan living room, kitchen, and dining area featuring high vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, a solid oak staircase, skylights, and bi-folding doors. The kitchen is designed with a large central island and equipped with contemporary Shaker-style units and solid Quartz worktops.

The luxurious master bedroom, located on the ground floor, includes a stunning open-plan en suite complete with a freestanding bathtub and dual sinks. On the same floor, you will also find a convenient downstairs WC/shower room. Upstairs, there are two additional bedrooms and a second shower room.

Outside, the property offers a large driveway and an enclosed garden that provides far-reaching views of the surrounding landscape. Additionally, there is planning permission to build an attached garage on the side of the house.

Love Leeds? Us too! You’ll love our daily newsletter. It’s full of the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

1. The Avenue, Newsam Green Farm, Leeds LS15

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

2. The Avenue, Newsam Green Farm, Leeds LS15

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

3. The Avenue, Newsam Green Farm, Leeds LS15

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

4. The Avenue, Newsam Green Farm, Leeds LS15

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

5. The Avenue, Newsam Green Farm, Leeds LS15

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

6. The Avenue, Newsam Green Farm, Leeds LS15

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsManning StaintonPropertyPlanning permission
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice