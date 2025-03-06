As you enter, you'll be greeted by a spacious open-plan living room, kitchen, and dining area featuring high vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, a solid oak staircase, skylights, and bi-folding doors. The kitchen is designed with a large central island and equipped with contemporary Shaker-style units and solid Quartz worktops.

The luxurious master bedroom, located on the ground floor, includes a stunning open-plan en suite complete with a freestanding bathtub and dual sinks. On the same floor, you will also find a convenient downstairs WC/shower room. Upstairs, there are two additional bedrooms and a second shower room.