LS16: 11 properties for sale right now in Leeds' hottest postcode

We take a look at 11 properties for sale right now in the postcode new data revealed to be the most popular in Leeds.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 6th May 2024, 16:30 BST

The data, which has been put together by removals comparisons website Compare My Move, found there was a 68% increase in people moving to the city in 2023 compared to the previous year.

It also revealed that LS16 was the most popular postcode to move to in Leeds in 2023.

The area covers the far north of Headingley to Bramhope as well as areas including Cookridge, parts of Horsforth, Adel, West Park and Weetwood.

But despite being the most popular postcode, it has the second highest price tag in the city, with an average property costing £349,329 and rent standing at an average of £260 per week. 

Here are 11 properties for sale in LS16 right now, as listed on Zoopla:

This immaculately presented detached bungalow is on the market for £475,000.

1. Mulberry Rise, Adel

This immaculately presented detached bungalow is on the market for £475,000. Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents

Manning Stainton have listed this three-bedroom semi-detached home for £275,000.

2. Bedford Drive, Cookridge

Manning Stainton have listed this three-bedroom semi-detached home for £275,000. Photo: Manning Stainton

This semi-detached property with three bedrooms is on the market with a guide price of £250,000.

3. Woodhill Road, Cookridge

This semi-detached property with three bedrooms is on the market with a guide price of £250,000. Photo: Manning Stainton

A beautiful four-bedroom home on a large plot is on sale for £700,000.

4. St. Helens Lane, Adel

A beautiful four-bedroom home on a large plot is on sale for £700,000. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

This impressive detached home with fantastic potential is on the market for £800,000.

5. Dunstarn Gardens, Adel

This impressive detached home with fantastic potential is on the market for £800,000. Photo: William H Brown

This impressive two-bedroom home has a guide price of £265,000.

6. Hillcrest Rise, Cookridge

This impressive two-bedroom home has a guide price of £265,000. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

