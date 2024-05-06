The data, which has been put together by removals comparisons website Compare My Move, found there was a 68% increase in people moving to the city in 2023 compared to the previous year.

The area covers the far north of Headingley to Bramhope as well as areas including Cookridge, parts of Horsforth, Adel, West Park and Weetwood.

But despite being the most popular postcode, it has the second highest price tag in the city, with an average property costing £349,329 and rent standing at an average of £260 per week.

Here are 11 properties for sale in LS16 right now, as listed on Zoopla:

1 . Mulberry Rise, Adel This immaculately presented detached bungalow is on the market for £475,000. Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Bedford Drive, Cookridge Manning Stainton have listed this three-bedroom semi-detached home for £275,000. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

3 . Woodhill Road, Cookridge This semi-detached property with three bedrooms is on the market with a guide price of £250,000. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

4 . St. Helens Lane, Adel A beautiful four-bedroom home on a large plot is on sale for £700,000. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley Photo Sales

5 . Dunstarn Gardens, Adel This impressive detached home with fantastic potential is on the market for £800,000. Photo: William H Brown Photo Sales

6 . Hillcrest Rise, Cookridge This impressive two-bedroom home has a guide price of £265,000. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley Photo Sales