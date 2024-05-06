The data, which has been put together by removals comparisons website Compare My Move, found there was a 68% increase in people moving to the city in 2023 compared to the previous year.
It also revealed that LS16 was the most popular postcode to move to in Leeds in 2023.
The area covers the far north of Headingley to Bramhope as well as areas including Cookridge, parts of Horsforth, Adel, West Park and Weetwood.
But despite being the most popular postcode, it has the second highest price tag in the city, with an average property costing £349,329 and rent standing at an average of £260 per week.
Here are 11 properties for sale in LS16 right now, as listed on Zoopla:
