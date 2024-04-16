The 10 best places to live in Leeds where the most people are moving to

The data, which has been put together by removals comparisons website Compare My Move, found there was a 68% increase in people moving to the city in 2023 compared to 2022.

It comes soon after Leeds was named the best place to live in the North of England by the Times.

The data has also showed that the most popular city to move from is London, with 14% of those arriving in Leeds coming from the capital.

Below are the 10 most popular Leeds postcodes that people have moved to in 2023, along with the average house prices and the average weekly rental cost of the postcode.

The price and rental data has been taken from property.xyz and they have been listed from 10th place up to first -

LS28, which includes Pudsey, was the 10th most popular Leeds postcode that people have moved to in 2023, with an average house price of £253,858 and a weekly rental cost of £210.

LS15 includes Temple Newsam, Scholes and Barwick in Elmet. It was the ninth most popular with an average house price of £292,069 and an average weekly rental cost of £210.

Morley, which sits in LS27, is the eighth most popular, with an average house price of £235,694 and a weekly rental price of £194.

LS12 is in seventh place. It includes Armley, Farnley and parts of Holbeck, with some of the city centre as well. It has an average house price of £196,885 and an average weekly rental of £213.

LS7, which takes in Chapel Allerton and Chapeltown, is the sixth most popular, with an average house price of £264,441 and an average weekly rental of £241.

LS25, which takes in Garforth and Kippax, as well as Aberford to the north, and Sherburn-in-Elmet and Monk Fryston further out, is the fifth most popular postcode, with an average house price of £289,725 and a weekly average rental price of £225.