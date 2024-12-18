Situated on Drummond Road in Far Headingley, with excellent amenities and transport routes, this superb home is ideal for a busy family, and is currently on the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £550,000.

Arranged over three storeys, the recently refurbished property is entered via an entrance vestibule leading into a welcoming hallway with a stained glass window and an understairs WC.

To the front of the home is a spacious living room with a lovely bay window, while the open-plan kitchen, dining and family area sits to the rear of the property and features two sets of sliding doors leading onto the garden.

On the first floor is the master bedroom, which boasts fitted wardrobes and a modern en suite shower room, along with two further bedrooms and the house bathroom with a three-piece suite.

The top floor hosts two spacious double bedrooms, a separate office and a WC and storage cupboard.

Outside, the home has a lawned garden with shrubs and borders to the front. The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with mature shrub borders and a raised decking and patio.

🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.

Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox