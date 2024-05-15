Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whitelock’s has unveiled more details of its plans to transform an “iconic” Leeds building.

The former fish restaurant Catch Headingley has been granted permission to sell alcohol, as part of plans to transform the building into a new pizza restaurant and cocktail bar.

Ed Mason, owner-operator of the historic city centre pub Whitelock’s, agreed to conditions to prevent noise, litter and public disorder, including not serving Otley Run pub crawlers in fancy dress.

The new venue follows the success of The Meanwood Tavern, opened by Whitelock’s in 2022.

Whitelock's wants to build on the success of its sister pub, The Meanwood Tavern, which it opened in 2022 (Photos by National World)

While plans are still in their early stages, Whitelock’s hopes to emulate that success with the new Headingley venue, which would be a welcoming, family-friendly and community-focused venue, with good-quality food and an interesting drinks range.

The building has been lying empty for months and would require a significant amount of work to bring it up to scratch, Ed told the Yorkshire Evening Post, and plans for the interior design and layout are still being finalised.

Pizza Loco founder Ollie Reynolds and Ed Mason, owner-operator of Whitelock's and The Meanwood Tavern (Photo by The Meanwood Tavern)

The plans currently include a free-to-hire function room for the local community and an attractive, landscaped outdoor area. The venue would create employment for around 20 staff.

Ed said: “We are excited to be bringing this iconic Far Headingley hospitality venue back into public use.

“I lived around the corner for many years and Bryans was always a firm favourite. When it closed, it felt like the end of an era - but we hope to bring the venue back to life

"We look forward to working with the local community to provide a welcoming and friendly venue that caters to the diverse local community”.