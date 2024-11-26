Local housebuilder celebrates RSPB accreditation on wildlife-friendly gardens in Brough

Local housebuilder Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East has been accredited by The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) for its wildlife-friendly Show Home gardens at its Hawk View and Stirling Park developments in Brough.

Designed in line with RSPB guidance, the Stirling Park and Hawk View Show Home gardens aim to highlight the importance of catering to and encouraging local wildlife to benefit from residential gardens. To achieve the RSPB accreditation, the Show Home gardens at Stirling Park and Hawk View include a hedgehog highway to ensure that hedgehogs can pass freely through the garden space at night, as well as bird, bat and bee boxes to help create homes for local wildlife.

Barratt Developments, which includes the Barratt and David Wilson Homes brands, has been partnered with the RSPB since 2014, with a continuation until 2029 announced last year.

For 10 years, they have worked closely on their journey together to build homes and gardens in a nature-friendly way, and inspire not just the owners of their homes but the local community to help wildlife thrive.

Barratt Developments has further developed their relationships with the RSPB by sponsoring their Nature on Your Doorstep hub. This includes an online hub for expert tips to make a vibrant garden for people and wildlife too.

Hayley Mitchell, David Wilson Homes’ Sales Manager at Stirling Park and Hawk View, commented: “With support from our longstanding partner, the RSPB, we are collaborating closely to create nature-rich developments that provide safe havens for wildlife, especially throughout the building process.

“The RSPB is a fantastic organisation that leads the way in UK wildlife conservation, and we are so pleased to have a continued partnership with the charity, so we can continue to design gardens with residents and wildlife in mind.

“We look forward to seeing the gardens flourish over the coming months, and see visitors to our Stirling Park and Hawk View exploring these spaces, gaining valuable inspiration to encourage wildlife into their own gardens.”

Stirling Park and Hawk View are beautiful developments in the town of Brough with access to local towns and cities such as Hull, Beverley and Goole. It features an exciting collection of two, three, four and five bedroom homes, with prices starting from £194,000.

For more information on Stirling Park or Hawk View, please visit: https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/dev002669-stirling-park/ or https://www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/dev-002656-hawk-view/