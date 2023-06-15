More than 400 apartments across three buildings are now available to reserve by young professionals and students. They feature first-class amenities and are due to completed this summer.

The developments, that will be managed by company YPP, are: Q Three Residence, in Westgate; Live Oasis Merrion Street Gardens, in the Arena Quarter; and Live Oasis St Albans Place, in Wade Lane. The latter development is a 20-storey skyscraper built for students which includes an eighth floor roof terrace.

Across the schemes, the apartment sizes range from studios to luxurious three-bedroom penthouses. All 513 apartments are fully furnished with their own kitchens, en-suite bathrooms and living areas. There will also be amenities including concierge services, resident lounges, gyms, private dining facilities and work or study spaces.

The new apartments range from £1,000 to £3,000 per month. Photo: YPP.

A spokesperson for YPP said: “All three developments have their own unique personalities and styles and are fast approaching completion, meaning they will be ready to move into by September.

“This is one of the biggest apartment releases that Leeds has ever seen, but the strong number of signings that we’ve already agreed demonstrates the steadfast level of demand in the market for exceptional rental homes, with great amenities, in prime locations.

“Another major advantage is the standard of accommodation on offer across all these developments which means residents can literally arrive in Leeds, unpack their personal belongings and begin enjoying their new lifestyle immediately.

“Both our Live Oasis and Q brands are proven concepts and are renowned for offering luxurious and high-quality accommodation in Leeds, as well as other key cities including Manchester and we’re now looking forward to expanding both brands further.

The residents lounge at Live Oasis St Albans Place. Photo: YPP.

“We’re already working on another four developments in Leeds city centre, which will launch in 2024, as well as exploring opportunities in the Midlands, which we look forward to unveiling soon.”