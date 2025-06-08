For sale in Leeds: An outstanding four-storey Victorian residence in Horsforth on the market for £600,000

This stunning home on Ash Grove in Horsforth effortlessly combines Victorian charm and opulent modern comfort.

Set over four floors, this terraced home boasts five generous bedrooms and a lovely gated garden. It is just a stone's throw from the railway station, and Leeds city centre is just minutes away via train.

The property is listed with estate agent Manning Stainton for just under £600,000. With 2,300 square feet of accommodation, it's sure to appeal to a range of buyers.

Enter into an entrance hallway with original decorative glazing and stripped wood flooring. To the front is a sitting room with high ceilings and original coving, a bay window overlooking the garden, and a log burner recessed into the chimney breast.

To the rear, the dining kitchen provides a bright open-plan space where delicious meals can be enjoyed around a large dining table. Built-in appliances and a cash iron wood-burning stove makes the space both practical and cosy.

Downstairs, the lower ground floor with its own entrance provides excellent opportunity for development and could be used as a granny annexe, teenager suite or Air B&M. The floor comprises a guest room, family room, kitchen/utility room and a shower room.

Two double bedrooms and one single bedroom are situated on the first floor, alongside a fantastic family bathroom which has recently been fitted with a four-piece suite with a bathtub and separate shower cubicle. The single bedroom can be converted into an en suite for one of the doubles.

Two additional double bedrooms occupy the top floor along with ample eaves storage and a guest WC.

Outside, the property enjoys a beautifully maintained garden to the front, featuring a good-sized lawn and a lovely terrace surrounded by well-stocked flower beds.

