It’s a landmark day for many families and, with school places increasingly competitive, there’s a lot to consider, especially for those thinking of moving house to secure a spot at a top-performing primary.

Online property platform Upstix has pulled together some timely data, showing how long it takes for homes to sell in the catchment areas of the top 10 state primary schools in Leeds.

The speed at which homes sell can vary dramatically, with properties in the fastest-moving areas flying off the market nearly three months quicker than those in slower-selling neighbourhoods. On average, it takes 135 days to sell a property within Leeds’ top 10 primary school catchments.

Fred Jones, CEO at Upstix said: “Buying and selling a home can be a stressful process at the best of times. But doing it at the same time as changing your child’s school and trying to get in the right catchment area ahead of the application deadline is doubly so.

“Time is money for parents looking to make a catchment area move, particularly as the recent changes to VAT on private school fees are driving up demand for places at the top state primary schools.

“Homes in the catchment areas for the highest performing schools tend to go quickly even without this current surge in demand. For those looking to sell their house to make a strategic move, speed is key to avoid holding up your new purchase and missing the deadline.”

Here’s a look at Leeds' ten top-rated primary schools for 2025 according to Snobe, a free school directory for England - and how quickly homes in their catchment areas are selling.

1 . Ebor Gardens Primary Academy, LS9 7PY Homes near this school on Rigton Grange cost on average £153,914 and takes on average 133 days to sell. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Blenheim Primary School, LS2 9EX Homes near this school in Woodhouse cost on average £189,418 and takes on average 155 days to sell. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Beecroft Primary School, LS4 2TF Homes near Beecroft Primary School take on average 120 days to sell, with the average property price in the area £215,428. | Google Photo Sales

4 . Co-op Academy Brownhill, LS9 7DH Homes near Co-op Academy Brownhill cost on average £153,914 and takes on average 133 days to sell. | Google Photo Sales

5 . Rosebank Primary School, LS3 1JP Properties near Rosebank Primary School saw the slowest sell time, staying on the market for an average 164 days. Homes in the area sell for around £171,500. | Google Photo Sales