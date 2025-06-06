The end of terrace house has parking at the front | Purplebricks

Set across four floors, this stylish Leeds end terrace offers four bedrooms, a basement snug, private garden and off-street parking.

This well-presented four-bedroom end of terrace in desirable St. James Terrace, LS18, offers a brilliant mix of character, space and flexibility for just £375,000.

Available through Purplebricks, this versatile family home is arranged over four floors, with generous living space, a stylish modern kitchen, off-street parking and a private rear garden. See more here.

Feature highlights include a bright lounge with patio doors onto the garden, a well-equipped kitchen/dining room, and a superb basement snug with its own shower room and utility – perfect for families or anyone needing extra work-from-home space.

All the rooms are a good size | Purplebricks

There are four bedrooms in total, split across the upper two floors, plus a sleek family bathroom.

The end terrace position means added privacy and natural light, and the outside space is just as appealing – with EV parking at the front and a secluded garden to the rear, ideal for entertaining in the warmer months.

St. James Terrace is a sought-after spot in LS18, with great schools, local shops and excellent road and rail links into Leeds and further afield. It’s a brilliant choice for families, professionals and upsizers looking for a home with room to grow.

At a glance Four bedrooms End terrace over four floors Basement snug, utility and shower room Private rear garden and EV parking Popular LS18 location near transport links

