Stunning 5-bedroom semi in North Leeds with open-plan kitchen
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
This impressive and substantially extended semi-detached family home on Deanswood Rise, LS17, combines contemporary style with versatile living across three floors.
With five bedrooms, including a luxurious master suite with en suite and dressing area, and a second bedroom with its own dressing room, this property is perfect for growing families.
The ground floor features a welcoming entrance hall, modern cloakroom, and a bright living room with a large bay window.
The heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen/diner with integrated appliances, sleek cabinetry, a central island, and bi-folding doors opening onto a beautifully landscaped rear garden.
An additional dual-aspect reception room offers flexibility for a guest suite, home office, or family space.
Upstairs, three further bedrooms share a contemporary family bathroom, while the top floor is dedicated entirely to the master suite, creating a private retreat.
Outside, the home benefits from a private rear garden, gated driveway parking for multiple vehicles, and easy access to local amenities and transport links.
With high-quality finishes, versatile spaces, and a prime North Leeds location, viewings are highly recommended to appreciate all this property has to offer.
BOTB has launched its most valuable house giveaway yet – a stunning four-bedroom home in rural Essex worth £835,000. Set in Nazeing within London’s commuter belt 🚆, the property boasts open-plan family living, landscaped gardens 🌳, three bathrooms, and modern features including EV charging and air-source heating ⚡. The winner will also enjoy a 10-year Buildmark warranty for peace of mind.
If moving in isn’t on the cards, BOTB estimates rental income could reach £2,500 per month 💸 – or you can take a £580,000 cash alternative. Tickets are just £1 🎟️ and entries close at the end of the month, making this one of the biggest chances to change your life for pocket change.
Most bathroom brands stop at a handful of greys and whites – but 34 St John’s new tool opens up a world of choice. You can try more than 2,000 shades on your vanity unit, from Farrow & Ball favourites like Hague Blue and Sulking Room Pink to Pantone’s 2024 Colour of the Year, Peach Fuzz.
The interactive website makes it strangely addictive to experiment – one minute you’re testing a deep navy, the next a playful pastel or wood effect in oak or cashmere. The Scanalato 120cm Drawer Vanity Unit, made from solid wood with two-tier storage, starts at £1,749 and can be finished in any shade you choose.