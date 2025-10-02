The property has driveway parking for multiple cars | Purplebricks

Impressive extended 5-bedroom semi in North Leeds, featuring open-plan living, landscaped garden, master suite, and driveway parking.

This impressive and substantially extended semi-detached family home on Deanswood Rise, LS17, combines contemporary style with versatile living across three floors.

With five bedrooms, including a luxurious master suite with en suite and dressing area, and a second bedroom with its own dressing room, this property is perfect for growing families.

The ground floor features a welcoming entrance hall, modern cloakroom, and a bright living room with a large bay window.

The kitchen is modern and spacious | Purplebricks

The heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen/diner with integrated appliances, sleek cabinetry, a central island, and bi-folding doors opening onto a beautifully landscaped rear garden.

An additional dual-aspect reception room offers flexibility for a guest suite, home office, or family space.

Upstairs, three further bedrooms share a contemporary family bathroom, while the top floor is dedicated entirely to the master suite, creating a private retreat.

The private rear garden has been landscaped | Purplebricks

Outside, the home benefits from a private rear garden, gated driveway parking for multiple vehicles, and easy access to local amenities and transport links.

With high-quality finishes, versatile spaces, and a prime North Leeds location, viewings are highly recommended to appreciate all this property has to offer.

