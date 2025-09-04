The semi-detached home has had a large extension | Purplebricks

This £500,000 Leeds semi offers five bedrooms, open-plan living, landscaped garden and gated driveway in a sought-after area

This extended five-bedroom semi-detached house on Deanswood Rise, Leeds, is on the market for £500,000 and offers stylish, spacious living across three floors. With a landscaped garden, multiple reception spaces and private driveway, it’s a superb family home in a sought-after LS17 location.

Purplebricks is handling the sale, with the property boasting a large open-plan kitchen diner, master suite with en suite and dressing room, and flexible reception rooms. See more on the Purplebricks website.

Inside, the welcoming hallway sets the tone for the home’s generous proportions. The front living room is bright and airy, with a bay window and double doors leading into the impressive open-plan kitchen diner.

The kitchen is modern and spacious | Purplebricks

This contemporary space includes sleek cabinetry, a central island, and bi-fold doors opening onto the landscaped garden, creating an ideal entertaining area.

There’s also a versatile third reception room, currently used as a guest suite, with patio doors to a rear courtyard. Upstairs, three well-sized bedrooms include one with a private dressing room, served by a modern family bathroom.

At a glance £500,000 Five bedrooms Extended semi-detached home Open-plan kitchen diner with bi-fold doors Master suite with en suite and dressing room Landscaped private garden and gated driveway

The entire top floor is dedicated to the principal suite, complete with en suite shower room and dressing area.

Outside, the property offers a generous gated driveway with space for multiple cars, plus a private landscaped rear garden designed for relaxation and entertaining.

