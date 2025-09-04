Five-bed semi-detached home for sale in Leeds at £500,000
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
This extended five-bedroom semi-detached house on Deanswood Rise, Leeds, is on the market for £500,000 and offers stylish, spacious living across three floors. With a landscaped garden, multiple reception spaces and private driveway, it’s a superb family home in a sought-after LS17 location.
Purplebricks is handling the sale, with the property boasting a large open-plan kitchen diner, master suite with en suite and dressing room, and flexible reception rooms. See more on the Purplebricks website.
Inside, the welcoming hallway sets the tone for the home’s generous proportions. The front living room is bright and airy, with a bay window and double doors leading into the impressive open-plan kitchen diner.
This contemporary space includes sleek cabinetry, a central island, and bi-fold doors opening onto the landscaped garden, creating an ideal entertaining area.
There’s also a versatile third reception room, currently used as a guest suite, with patio doors to a rear courtyard. Upstairs, three well-sized bedrooms include one with a private dressing room, served by a modern family bathroom.
£500,000
Five bedrooms
Extended semi-detached home
Open-plan kitchen diner with bi-fold doors
Master suite with en suite and dressing room
Landscaped private garden and gated driveway
The entire top floor is dedicated to the principal suite, complete with en suite shower room and dressing area.
Outside, the property offers a generous gated driveway with space for multiple cars, plus a private landscaped rear garden designed for relaxation and entertaining.
Tired of battling breakouts and blemishes? 47 Skin’s Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair Serum is the science-backed solution you’ve been waiting for. Powered by unique Silver Chitoderm, it kills 99.9% of bacteria while soothing and protecting sensitive skin. No harsh chemicals, no dryness — just clearer, calmer, glowing skin. Join thousands already seeing results in just weeks with this £29 best-seller.
Online prize draw site BOTB is giving away a brand-new four-bedroom house in Surrey, worth £765,000, along with a powerful Audi Q8 Black Edition SUV worth £45,000. The total prize pot is over £800,000 – and tickets cost just £1. Located near East Grinstead with easy access to London and the M23, the property is move-in ready with a luxury kitchen, landscaped garden and more. You’ve got until September 30 to enter – and there’s also a huge £583,000 cash alternative if you don’t fancy the house.