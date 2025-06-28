For sale near Leeds: A stunning Bardsey residence with mature gardens for just under £1.4 million

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 28th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

Nestled amidst the picturesque rural landscape on the edge of a village just a few miles outside of Leeds, this exquisite period home boasts unparalleled family living set within extraordinary gardens.

This substantial private residence on Church Lane in Bardsey is brimming with charming and convenient features, complemented by breathtaking, far-reaching views across the protected Green Belt countryside. It is on the market with Furnell Residential at just below £1.4 million.

Upon entry, a formal hallway provides access to the ground floor accommodation, including the inviting living room with a charming central fireplace with an inset wood-burning stove and a delightful open aspect overlooking the front grounds.

The heart of the home is a stunning open-plan living and dining kitchen boasting a range of built-in appliances, vaulted ceilings, and French doors that open out to the front, offering sweeping views across the beautiful garden. Also on the ground floor is a practical home office, a useful utility room with steps leading to a wine/storage cellar, and a guest WC.

A staircase from the entrance hallway leads to the first floor landing where all the home's bedrooms are located. The master bedroom features an en-suite shower room and a walk-through wardrobe, while the remaining rooms all enjoy countryside views. The bedrooms are all served by a luxurious four-piece bathroom suite.

The property is approached via electronically operated timber gates, opening onto a spacious courtyard driveway that provides ample parking for several vehicles and leads directly to the main residence and a detached garage, all set within mature gardens and grounds.

Exterior

1. Church Lane, Bardsey, LS17

Exterior | Furnell Residential

Gardens

2. Church Lane, Bardsey, LS17

Gardens | Furnell Residential

Patio

3. Church Lane, Bardsey, LS17

Patio | Furnell Residential

Gardens

4. Church Lane, Bardsey, LS17

Gardens | Furnell Residential

Living room

5. Church Lane, Bardsey, LS17

Living room | Furnell Residential

Sitting room

6. Church Lane, Bardsey, LS17

Sitting room | Furnell Residential

