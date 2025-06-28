This substantial private residence on Church Lane in Bardsey is brimming with charming and convenient features, complemented by breathtaking, far-reaching views across the protected Green Belt countryside. It is on the market with Furnell Residential at just below £1.4 million.

Upon entry, a formal hallway provides access to the ground floor accommodation, including the inviting living room with a charming central fireplace with an inset wood-burning stove and a delightful open aspect overlooking the front grounds.

The heart of the home is a stunning open-plan living and dining kitchen boasting a range of built-in appliances, vaulted ceilings, and French doors that open out to the front, offering sweeping views across the beautiful garden. Also on the ground floor is a practical home office, a useful utility room with steps leading to a wine/storage cellar, and a guest WC.

A staircase from the entrance hallway leads to the first floor landing where all the home's bedrooms are located. The master bedroom features an en-suite shower room and a walk-through wardrobe, while the remaining rooms all enjoy countryside views. The bedrooms are all served by a luxurious four-piece bathroom suite.

The property is approached via electronically operated timber gates, opening onto a spacious courtyard driveway that provides ample parking for several vehicles and leads directly to the main residence and a detached garage, all set within mature gardens and grounds.