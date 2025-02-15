Furnell Residential has listed this wonderful semi-detached property on Wike Lane in Bardsey for £675,000.
Inside, the bright and airy entrance hallway opens to a living room with an inset wood-burning stove.
To the rear is the extended dining room which has direct access to the extraordinary patio in the garden via bi-folding patio doors.
Overlooking the garden is a contemporary breakfast kitchen, which also has doors onto the patio.
Stairs in the hallway rise to a landing that leads to three beautiful bedrooms and a modern house bathroom.
The large timber deck patio boasts a private swimming pool, while a versatile garden room can be found sitting amongst mature trees and hedging.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.