Take a look around this superb £675k home in Leeds with a private swimming pool and summerhouse in garden

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 15th Feb 2025, 04:45 BST

This luxurious family home at the outer edge of a popular Leeds village has its very own swimming pool and summerhouse.

Furnell Residential has listed this wonderful semi-detached property on Wike Lane in Bardsey for £675,000.

Inside, the bright and airy entrance hallway opens to a living room with an inset wood-burning stove.

To the rear is the extended dining room which has direct access to the extraordinary patio in the garden via bi-folding patio doors.

Overlooking the garden is a contemporary breakfast kitchen, which also has doors onto the patio.

Stairs in the hallway rise to a landing that leads to three beautiful bedrooms and a modern house bathroom.

Outside, the property enjoys an enviable plot, with gardens predominantly to the side and rear.

The large timber deck patio boasts a private swimming pool, while a versatile garden room can be found sitting amongst mature trees and hedging.

