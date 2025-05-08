The house is on a superb plot | Purplebricks

This stylish three-bed semi in LS18 blends energy efficiency with large gardens and modern interiors—perfect for family life

Set in the ever-popular LS18 postcode, this three-bedroom semi-detached home on St. James Walk, Leeds, is on the market for £275,900. With solar panels, large gardens, and a sleek kitchen/diner, this one’s perfect for families looking for a well-connected spot with sustainable credentials.

To see all 18 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers inside and out.

Inside, the home opens with a bright hallway and a welcoming lounge to the front—a comfortable and cosy space ideal for family time. At the rear, the modern fitted kitchen and dining area offers plenty of room to cook and eat together, with direct access to the garden via patio doors. The wooden staircase is a lovely feature, adding warmth and character as it leads to the upper floor.

The inside is neatly laid out | Purplebricks

Upstairs, you’ll find three well-sized bedrooms and a contemporary family shower room with a walk-in enclosure. Whether you're working from home or need space for the kids, the layout is flexible and well thought-out.

The gardens are a real highlight—generous, mature and beautifully maintained across the front, side and rear. There’s also off-road parking and solar panelling to help cut energy bills.

At a glance: This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Leeds is listed for £275,900 Features include a bright lounge and a stylish kitchen/diner Three bedrooms and a modern family shower room upstairs Solar panels and off-road parking Large, mature gardens to the front, side and rear Great access to schools, shops and commuter routes

