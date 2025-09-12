From new city centre flats to anticipated new openings – here's what's happening in Leeds.

Every week, we sift through the latest planning applications submitted to Leeds City Council to bring you the most eye-catching, controversial, or significant proposals.

Whether you're a neighbour, a property watcher, or just curious about what's changing, here’s what’s in the pipeline this week.

A brownfield site in Morley has been earmarked for 22 new affordable homes. | Leeds City Council

Development of 22 No. residential apartments - Siegen Manor Day Centre, Wesley Street, Morley 25/04470/FU

Submitted by: Leeds City Council - Council Housing Growth Team

The proposal: Leeds City Council wants to build 22 homes on unused land in Morley as part of its social housing goals. The homes will if approved be constructed on land formerly hosting a care facility.

Why it matters: According to the authority, demand for social housing within Leeds remains high, with over 20,000 people registered for consideration, and 22 percent of those registered identified as urgent. To address this demand, the council plans to deliver 800 new affordable homes per year over the next three years, including the Wesley Street development.

What happens next: “The proposal is open for comments until Friday, September 19, 2025.

Various Roads, Leeds Area - Waiting Restrictions and On-Street Parking Places Order

Submitted by: Leeds City Council

The proposal: A number of road traffic orders are due to come into effect in the coming weeks, impacting busy roads across Leeds.

Why it’s of interest: Streets including Great George Street and Call Lane are all affected. You can find a comprehensive list of upcoming restrictions HERE.

68-78 Vicar Lane, Leeds, LS1 by Dishoom Ltd 25/04563/LI

Popular Indian restaurant Dishoom is coming to Leeds. The company has applied for various licences and planning permissions in Vicar Lane.

How to have your say

Members of the public can comment on or object to planning applications. You can search for and view full documents for these and other local applications via Public Notice Portal or Leeds City Council’s planning website.

Have we missed an application near you? Got strong views on a local development? Let us know in the comments below or email [email protected].