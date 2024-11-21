Tucked away behind secure gates, Lawns House on Chapel Lane in New Farnley offers comfortable living with historic character.

The period mews home is on the market with estate agent Manning Stainton for £340,000. Inside, it features high ceilings and tasteful décor throughout.

It boasts an inviting, spacious lounge with a dining area and a separate country-style kitchen on the ground floor. There is also a useful cellar, ground floor WC and utility cupboard.

Upstairs are two generous double bedrooms. The principal bedroom features a dressing room with fitted wardrobes and an en suite shower room, while the second bedroom is a good-size double with an adjoining dressing room which can be used as a nursery or home office if needed.

The elegant family bathroom features a four-piece suite and Velux window.