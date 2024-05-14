The Woodcock, on Whitehall Road in New Farnley, has been transformed with a brighter, modern aesthetic and features a refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an enhanced dining area.
As well as the new look, the boozer has a new food menu that includes options like Tandoori Chicken sizzling skillet and Giant Gyros. There are sharer desserts too - and classic cocktails among the new additions to the drinks menu.
Katie Marchant, the pub’s manager, said: “We’re thrilled to reveal The Woodcock’s new look to our guests. Whether you’re looking for family meal out or somewhere to enjoy the sport with a pint, our pub is ready to welcome guests, both new and old, to enjoy our brand-new look — but with the same sizzle we’ve always had.”
The family-friendly pub shows live sport and accepts bookings. Take a look inside -
