A look inside this exceptional stone-built period home in Leeds backing onto Larkfield Tarn for sale for £895k

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 15th Dec 2024, 04:45 BST

This gorgeous semi-detached home in Leeds boasts multiple reception rooms, gorgeous period features and a rear garden that backs directly onto a lake.

The remarkably charming home is situated on Larkfield Road in Rawdon, Leeds, and is on the market with estate agent Hunters for £895,000.

With a rich history, the property features period elegance with many original features such as picture rails, deep skirtings, exposed beams and traditional doors alongside modern luxury fittings and fixtures.

Inside, a grand entrance vestibule leads to a large hallway. The elegant sitting room features a stone fireplace and leaded bay window, while a separate study provides a great workspace with additional storage.

The living room boasts exposed ceiling beams and a store fire surround fitted with a log burner. On the ground floor is also a guest WC, a formal dining room and a beautiful garden room.

Adjacent is a modern kitchen featuring integrated appliances and access to a utility area. Completing the floor is a large double garage which includes a workshop area and direct access to the garden.

The elegance continues upstairs with a landing featuring original stained glass windows. There are three double bedrooms on this floor, with the principal featuring its own en suite shower room. A fourth bedroom features fitted storage. Here is also a luxurious house bathroom with a separate bath and shower.

Outside, the property is approached by a sweeping driveway to the front along with a lawned garden with mature trees and well-stocked borders.

To the rear is a large garden with lawn, flowerbeds and a private patio while a jetty leads out onto the tarn.

🗞 When it comes to the news, don’t miss out on anything to do with Leeds with our daily newsletter.

Click here to sign up 👇

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/newsletter

1. Larkfield Road, Rawdon, Leeds

Hunters

Photo Sales

2. Larkfield Road, Rawdon, Leeds

Hunters

Photo Sales

3. Larkfield Road, Rawdon, Leeds

Hunters

Photo Sales

4. Larkfield Road, Rawdon, Leeds

Hunters

Photo Sales

5. Larkfield Road, Rawdon, Leeds

Hunters

Photo Sales

6. Larkfield Road, Rawdon, Leeds

Hunters

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsPropertyHistorylawn Trees
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice