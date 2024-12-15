The remarkably charming home is situated on Larkfield Road in Rawdon, Leeds, and is on the market with estate agent Hunters for £895,000.
With a rich history, the property features period elegance with many original features such as picture rails, deep skirtings, exposed beams and traditional doors alongside modern luxury fittings and fixtures.
Inside, a grand entrance vestibule leads to a large hallway. The elegant sitting room features a stone fireplace and leaded bay window, while a separate study provides a great workspace with additional storage.
The living room boasts exposed ceiling beams and a store fire surround fitted with a log burner. On the ground floor is also a guest WC, a formal dining room and a beautiful garden room.
Adjacent is a modern kitchen featuring integrated appliances and access to a utility area. Completing the floor is a large double garage which includes a workshop area and direct access to the garden.
The elegance continues upstairs with a landing featuring original stained glass windows. There are three double bedrooms on this floor, with the principal featuring its own en suite shower room. A fourth bedroom features fitted storage. Here is also a luxurious house bathroom with a separate bath and shower.
Outside, the property is approached by a sweeping driveway to the front along with a lawned garden with mature trees and well-stocked borders.
To the rear is a large garden with lawn, flowerbeds and a private patio while a jetty leads out onto the tarn.
